U.S. stock indices were mixed at the end of Tuesday with the Dow Jones falling nearly 160 points to 37,525.16, a decline of 0.42%. The S&P 500 followed dropping 0.15% to 4,756.50. The Nasdaq gained 0.09% to 14,857.71.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s stock remained stable at 0.00%, closing at $39. The stock’s intraday high was $39.89 and the low was $38.84, with a 52-week range of $39.89 to $9.26. The stock’s performance is closely tied to the cryptocurrency market dynamics, particularly Bitcoin BTC/USD, which swung wildly on Tuesday after a breach of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s X account.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

Coinbase’s shares dropped by 4.66%, closing at $151.99. The stock hit an intraday high of $159.99 and a low of $151.32, with a 52-week range of $187.39 to $37.74. Recent developments include a price target increase by Needham analyst John Todaro and approval from France's AMF watchdog.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX

TG Therapeutics’ stock saw a decrease of 1.36% today, closing at $21.01. The stock fluctuated between a high of $21.32 and a low of $19.40, with a 52-week range of $35.67 to $6.46. The company recently entered into an agreement with Precision BioSciences, aiming to expand its autoimmune portfolio.

Aehr Test Systems AEHR

Aehr Test Systems’ stock increased by 1.54%, closing at $22.35. The stock’s intraday high was $23.09, and the low was $21.15, with a 52-week range of $54.10 to $21.15. Despite solid Q2 results, the company expects delays to affect full-year revenue.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock declined by 2.28%, closing at $234.96. The stock experienced an intraday high of $238.96 and a low of $232.04, with a 52-week range of $299.29 to $114.92. Recently, CEO Elon Musk denied allegations related to the departure of former director Linda Johnson Rice.

