Apple, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Coinbase, Moderna, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stocks experienced mixed results in Tuesday’s trading session. The Dow Jones index showed resilience, gaining around 25 points, a modest rise of 0.07% to 37,715.04. In contrast, the tech-heavy NASDAQ faced a downturn, falling 1.63% to 14,765.94. Similarly, the S&P 500 also witnessed a decline, dropping 0.57% to 4,742.83.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s stock saw a decline of 3.58%, closing at $185.64. The stock fluctuated between an intraday high of $188.44 and a low of $183.89, while its 52-week range is between $124.17 and $199.62. Concerns around the tech giant’s performance and broader market trends contributed to the stock’s slide on Tuesday.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals experienced a dramatic surge, closing at a remarkable 316.25% increase at $25.10. The stock hit a high of $25.82 and a low of $16.20 during the day, with a 52-week range of $3.40 to $25.82. The announcement of positive topline data from its PACIFIC Study was a key driver behind this unprecedented rise.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

Coinbase’s stock declined by 9.80%, closing at $156.88. The stock’s intraday movements saw a high of $175.57 and a low of $155.35, within a 52-week range of $31.55 to $187.39. The cryptocurrency exchange is going through leadership changes even as it prepares to provide custody services for potential Bitcoin BTC/USD spot ETF applicants.

Moderna, Inc. MRNA

Moderna’s stock witnessed a gain of 13.12%, closing at $112.50. Throughout the day, the stock moved between a high of $115.68 and a low of $99.40, with its 52-week range being $62.55 to $207.51. The biotechnology company’s stock rose amidst various market dynamics and company-specific developments.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla saw a marginal decrease of 0.02%, ending the day at $248.42. The electric vehicle maker’s stock swung between $251.25 and $244.41, while its 52-week range is $101.81 to $299.29. Analyst opinions and market sentiment played roles in Tesla’s performance on Tuesday.

