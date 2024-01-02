Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast's New Journey: Inks Five Dealerships To Fuel Sales In US

Loading... Loading...

Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast Auto Ltd VFS has officially signed agreements with five dealers in four states across the U.S.

The first group of VinFast dealers consists of Leith VinFast (Raleigh, North Carolina), Smith Haven VinFast (St. James, New York), Principle VinFast Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas), Hiley VinFast of Fort Worth (Fort Worth, Texas), and VinFast Wichita (Wichita, Kansas).

Dealers will initially begin selling the VinFast VF 8 all-electric SUV, with plans to add the VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9 models when they launch in the U.S. market.

Customers who purchase or lease a VinFast electric vehicle are eligible for VinFast's aftersales policies, including a 10-year/125,000-mile warranty for the vehicle and 10-year unlimited mileage for the battery under non-commercial use.

"This is an important step affirming VinFast's commitment to expanding its retail sales network and shortening the time to deliver our products to market," said Tran Mai Hoa, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, VinFast Global.

VinFast expects to expand its dealer network to 125 points of sales across the U.S. It currently operates 13 retail stores and service centers in California.

Price Action: VFS shares are trading lower by 4.78% at $7.97 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

