Why VinFast Auto Stock Jumped Today

VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS shares traded higher on Tuesday after the company said it will introduce its latest electric vehicle concept, as well as its mini eSUV VF 3 at CES 2024.

What To Know: In the coming weeks, consumers will get their first chance to witness VinFast's latest electric vehicle concept and the mini eSUV VF 3 at CES 2024. Attendees of the event will also be able to have a look at the company's all-electric VF 9 full-size SUV.

Additionally, VinFast will also reintroduce its DrgnFly electric bikes at the event, which were first introduced at CES 2023, allowing the company to highlight the growth of its research and development expertise since the first showcase of the bikes.

Tran Mai Hoa, VinFast Global Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing commented on the significance of the company's participation in the event, saying, "CES is a highly influential consumer technology exhibition in technology and particularly in the EV industry."

"Our presence at CES 2024 affirms our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of sustainable transportation, and we are excited to showcase the groundbreaking innovations that will further propel us towards this ambitious goal."

CES 2024 is set to take place from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

VFS Price Action: Shares of VFS closed Tuesday up 4.88% at $8.38, according to Benzinga Pro.

