On Tuesday, major U.S. indices were seen trading in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68% to 37,557.92, while the S&P 500 increased 0.59% to 4,768.37. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also saw gains, ending the day 0.66% higher at 15,003.22.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC

Digital World Acquisition closed at $17.83, unchanged for the day, with an intraday high of $18 and a low of $17.6. Its 52-week range is between $25.85 and $12.34. The stock’s performance reflects the ongoing political developments, including the recent Colorado Supreme Court ruling barring former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot due to insurrection involvement.

FedEx Corporation FDX

FedEx saw a decrease of 0.68%, closing at $280. The stock fluctuated between $283.58 and $278.5 throughout the day, with a 52-week high of $284.52 and a low of $162.61. This performance comes after the company posted weaker-than-expected second quarter financial results, leading to a decline in after-hours trading.

Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM

AFRM’s stock soared by 15.47%, closing at $50.46. It reached a high of $51.56 and a low of $46.03, with its 52-week range being $51.56 to $8.62. The surge is attributed to the company’s expanded services to self-checkout at Walmart Inc stores, enhancing its visibility and market reach.

NIO Inc. NIO

NIO’s shares increased by 5.63%, closing at $8.82. The stock hit an intraday high of $8.9 and a low of $8.51, with a 52-week range of $16.18 to $7. The rise is partly due to the company’s recent $2.2 billion strategic equity investment, signaling confidence and growth potential in the electric vehicle market.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 2.04%, ending the day at $257.22. It reached a high of $258.34 and a low of $253.01, with its 52-week range being $299.29 to $101.81. Analyst Dan Ives predicts a robust year ahead for Tesla, including the debut of a sub-$30k car, which could significantly impact the company’s future unit volume.

