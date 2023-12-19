Affirm Holdings Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it has expanded its services to self-checkout at Walmart Inc WMT stores.

What To Know: Walmart shoppers using self-checkout will be able to pay over time with Affirm this holiday season at over 4,500 stores across the U.S.

Afirm announced it has expanded its partnership with Walmart to bring its flexible pay-over-time options to self-checkout kiosks. The flexible payment option will be available in Walmart stores nationwide, on walmart.com and in the Walmart app, as well as at Walmart Vision and Auto Centers.

"Recent Affirm research revealed that more than half of Americans (54%) are looking for retailers to offer a buy now, pay later option at checkout. Moreover, we've found that 76% of consumers would either delay or not make a purchase without Affirm," said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm.

"Expanding our partnership with Walmart and bringing Affirm's transparent monthly pay-over-time options to their self-checkout kiosks in the U.S. will help even more consumers increase their purchasing power during the holiday shopping season and beyond."

Of the analysts that cover Affirm, six have positive ratings, 11 have neutral ratings and seven have negative ratings. The consensus price target is currently $26.67, according to Benzinga data.

AFRM Price Action: Affirm shares were up 13.7% at $49.78 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Affirm.