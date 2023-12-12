Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks showed a positive trend on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index climbing over 170 points. The Dow traded up 0.48% to 36,577.94, while the NASDAQ rose 0.70% to 14,533.40. The S&P 500 also experienced gains, rising 0.46% to 4,643.70.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX

Aditxt’s stock soared by 60.26%, closing at $6.09, with an intraday high of $9.5 and a low of $5.54. The 52-week range for the stock is between $3.27 and $76.4. The life sciences company announced its acquisition of Evofem Biosciences, a significant move in women’s healthcare with the FDA-approved contraceptive gel, Phexxi.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY

Occidental Petroleum’s stock declined by 2.65%, closing at $55.55, with an intraday high of $56.72 and a low of $55.12. The 52-week range is between $55.12 and $67.93. Truist Securities maintained a Buy rating on OXY, despite lowering its price target, highlighting the company’s significant operations in oil and natural gas.

Cava Group, Inc. CAVA

Cava Group’s stock jumped by 19.64%, closing at $38.87, with an intraday high of $39 and a low of $33.32. The 52-week range is between $29.05 and $58.1. Cava Group experienced a surge in trading volume following the expiration of its IPO lockup period, with analysts maintaining positive ratings on the stock.

Adobe Inc. ADBE

Adobe’s stock increased by 1.35%, closing at $633.66, with an intraday high of $633.89 and a low of $623. The 52-week range is between $318.6 and $633.89. Adobe is gearing up for its fourth-quarter earnings release, with analysts expecting strong performance and revenue growth.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock decreased by 1.14%, closing at $237.01, with an intraday high of $238.99 and a low of $233.87. The 52-week range is between $101.81 and $299.29. Tesla continues to show robust production figures, with investor Gary Black predicting a significant increase in vehicle production for the next year.

