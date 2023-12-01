XPeng Unstoppable: 10 Months Of Consistent Growth Culminates In Over 20K Vehicles Delivered In November

Loading... Loading... Loading...

XPeng Inc. XPEV reached a new monthly record in November of delivering 20,041 vehicles, representing a 245% increase year over year.

The company said it surpassed monthly deliveries of 20,000 for the second straight month.

XPENG G6's November deliveries reached 8,750 units, remaining the top-selling electric SUV model in the RMB200,000-RMB250,000 price range.

XPeng's vehicle deliveries have grown month-over-month for the past ten consecutive months, reaching a year-to-date total of 121,486 units and surpassing total deliveries for the entire year of 2022.

On November 17, XPeng officially showcased the X9, its all-new flagship model built upon SEPA2.0 architecture, at Auto Guangzhou 2023, with presale pricing starting from RMB388,000.

On November 28, XPeng brought G9, G6, and P7i owners an even more advanced driving experience with the latest OTA updates delivered through its smart cockpit operating system, Xmart OS 4.4.0.

Price Action: XPEV shares are trading lower by 0.78% to $16.48 premarket on the last check Friday.

