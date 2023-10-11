Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sells $9.8M Worth Of Tesla Shares — Second Day Of Selling EV Giant In A Row

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest continued its trend of selling shares of Tesla Inc TSLA, disposing of nearly $10M worth. This marked the second consecutive day of such trades.

The Tesla Trade

On Wednesday, Ark sold 37,268 worth of Tesla shares through its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund. The transaction was valued at $9.8 million, based on the EV maker stocks’ closing price of $262.99.

A day earlier, Ark Invest sold 31,418 shares of the Elon Musk-led company, a move valued at over $8 million. The electric vehicle giant's recent performance has notably pulled Ark's ETFs higher, with Wood's $2,000 Tesla price target still in play.

See Also: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Bumps Up Stake In This Chipmaker

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest purchased 240,721 shares of PagerDuty Inc PD , a significant addition to both ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW funds.

, a significant addition to both ARKK and funds. The fund also acquired shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP and Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA through ARKK and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG .

and through ARKK and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF . A sale of 52,565 shares of DraftKings Inc DKNG was executed through ARKW.

Image Source – Shutterstock

Read Next: Palantir Post-Q2 Earnings Share Price Dip Doesn’t Deter Cathie Wood