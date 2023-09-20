Wow, ChatGPT Can Pick Stocks: Benzinga's AI Portfolio Now In 5th Place

We've reached the 20th week of Benzinga's six-month series, "Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor?"

With just six weeks left in our half-year adventure, the heat is on for ChatGPT. Will the artificial intelligence (AI) platform continue its upward trajectory and stake a claim amongst the elite portfolios?

In the beginning, Benzinga gave ChatGPT a hypothetical $10,000, tasking the AI with the challenge of outperforming Wall Street’s best portfolios. As the countdown to the final week draws nearer, where exactly does the AI-curated portfolio stand in the race?



Fund/ETF 20-Week Performance SPDR S&P 500 +7.49% Invesco QQQ Trust +13.74% Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund +7.98% Vanguard Growth Index Fund +11.22% Vanguard Value Index Fund +4.84% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF -2.24% Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund -1.32% Fidelity Contrafund +12.59% T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund +11.55% Fidelity Total Market Index Fund +8.01%

ChatGPT 20-Week Performance Benzinga’s ChatGPT Portfolio +9.14%

Surging ahead from last week's performance, ChatGPT's portfolio now sits comfortably in fifth place, nudging closer to the Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund.

We should note that the ChatGPT portfolio fell to eighth place just three weeks ago.

As the clock winds down with only six weeks to go, ChatGPT's portfolio is gunning for the big players. Can it overtake giants like the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and Fidelity Contrafund FCNTX?

Spotlight: Tesla Inc TSLA. After a stellar week, Tesla claims the throne as the star of ChatGPT's portfolio. Adobe Inc ADBE, however, remains resilient in the second spot despite some volatility.

On the downside, Nike Inc’s NKE struggles remain, now sitting at a 18.85% loss.

Staying true to the rules of our experiment, the ChatGPT portfolio is standing its ground, proving its commitment to the long game.

As week 20 wraps up, ChatGPT’s portfolio performance sends a clear message: It's not going down without a fight, aiming for a grand finale in this contest.

If you didn't catch the 19th-week update, find it here.

Here are the stocks ChatGPT picked.

Mark your calendars — join Benzinga next Wednesday for the 21st episode of our series, "Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor?"

Read Next: Blue Chips Rise, Tech Slips Ahead of Fed Meeting: What's Driving Markets Wednesday?