Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor? We're Going To Find Out

In the realm of artificial intelligence, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been making waves with its astounding ability to generate human-like text.

Benzinga decided to put the AI to the test in an entirely new context — investing. Can ChatGPT design a portfolio that outperforms the leading U.S. equity funds? It’s time to find out.

As a starting point, we gave ChatGPT the task of constructing a theoretical $10,000 portfolio based on the 10 most popular U.S. equity funds as of 2021. The goal was to create a diversified portfolio of 40 stocks, with a balance of risk and potential for growth.

Drawing from the likes of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund, Fidelity 500 Index Fund, and others, the AI crafted a portfolio spanning various sectors. Tech, financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, energy, and telecommunications.

Its approach? A blend of growth and value strategies, aiming to encapsulate the essence of the leading funds.

In the upcoming series, published each Wednesday, we will be tracking the performance of this AI-crafted portfolio against these top-tier funds. The objective isn’t to promote AI as a financial advisor replacement, but rather to explore its potential in supporting investment decision-making.



Next Wednesday, we’ll reveal which funds we stacked ChatGPT up against.



Remember, while ChatGPT is powerful, it lacks the ability to comprehend real-time data or individual financial situations, and it’s not a licensed financial advisor.

Still, the experiment promises to be a fascinating journey into the capabilities of AI in the financial world. Stay tuned for our next installment, where we’ll report on the first week’s performance.

Here's the stocks it gave us, and we're going to allocate the money according to the percentage allocation to each sector, as outlined below.

Tech sector (25%) $2,500, each stock has a $312.50 allocation

Apple Inc AAPL 1.8 shares

Microsoft Corporation MSFT 1.008 shares

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN 2.84 shares

Alphabet Inc GOOG 1.41 shares GOOGL 1.41 shares

Meta Platforms Inc META 1.34 shares

Nvidia Corp NVDA 1.08 shares

Adobe Inc ADBE 0.91 shares

Salesforce Inc CRM 1.53 shares

Financials (15%) $1,500, each stock has a $300 allocation

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM 2.21 shares

Bank of America Corp BAC 11.01 shares

Wells Fargo & Co WFC 7.87 shares

Citigroup Inc C 6.54 shares

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS 0.94 shares

Healthcare (15%) $1,500, each stock has a $300 allocation

Johnson & Johnson JNJ 1.86 shares

Pfizer Inc PFE 7.86 shares

Merck & Co Inc MRK 2.57 shares

UnitedHealth Grup Inc UNH 0.61 shares

AbbVie Inc ABBV 2.06 shares

Consumer Discretionary (15%) $1,500, each stock has a $300 allocation

Tesla Inc TSLA 1.78 shares

Home Depot Inc HD 1.04 shares

McDonald’s Corp MCD 1.01 shares

Nike Inc NKE 2.45 shares

Starbucks Corp SBUX 2.82 shares

Industrials (10%) $1,000, each stock has a $200 allocation

Boeing Co BA 1 share

Caterpillar Inc CAT 0.94 shares

3M Co MMM 2 shares

Honeywell International Inc HON 1.02 shares

Lockheed Martin Corp LMT 0.44 shares

Consumer Staples (10%) $1,000, each stock has a $200 allocation

Procter & Gamble Co PG 1.56 shares

Coca-Cola Co KO 3.17 shares

PepsiCo, Inc PEP 1.03 shares

Walmart Inc WMT 1.61 shares

Costco Wholesale Corp COST 0.4 shares

Energy (5%) $500, each stock has a $250 allocation

Chevron Corp CVX 1.59 shares

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM 2.33 shares

Telecommunications (5%) $500, each stock has a $250 allocation

AT&T Inc T 14.79 shares

Verizon Communications Inc VZ 6.7 shares

Disclaimer: This experiment is purely theoretical and does not constitute financial advice.



