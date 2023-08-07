Palantir, Lucid, Beyond Meat, Paramount Global, Tesla: Five Trending Stocks Today

U.S. stocks showcased closed in the green on Monday. The Dow Jones surged, registering a gain of over 400 points, marking an increase of 1.16% to reach 35,473.13. In comparison, the NASDAQ exhibited a modest rise of 0.61%, settling at 13,994.40. Not to be left behind, the S&P 500 also witnessed an uptick, climbing 0.90% to 4,518.44.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR

Palantir’s stock experienced volatility as it closed with a decline of 1.15% at $17.99, having touched an intraday high of $18.39 and a low of $17.01. The stock’s 52-week range stands between $5.92 and $20.24. Ahead of its quarterly results, the company has been in the limelight, with analysts anticipating earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $533.88 million. Recent reports highlight the company’s strong demand for its new AI platform and a series of new contracts.

Lucid Group LCID

Lucid Group’s shares dipped 3.17%, closing at $6.41. The stock peaked at $6.71 and bottomed out at $6.18 during the day, with its 52-week range being $5.46 to $19.71. The electric vehicle company reported second-quarter revenue of $150.9 million, missing Street estimates. Lucid’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, emphasized the company’s focus on scaling its streaming platforms and maximizing traditional businesses.

Beyond Meat Inc BYND

The plant-based meat company, Beyond Meat, saw its stock decrease by 2.92%, closing at $15.28. The stock’s intraday high and low were $15.74 and $14.37, respectively, with a 52-week range of $9.82 to $44.59. Beyond Meat’s recent quarterly results were below expectations, with a reported revenue drop of 30.5% year-over-year.

Paramount Global PARA

Paramount Global’s stock surged by 2.94%, settling at $16.09. The stock’s intraday movements ranged from a high of $16.25 to a low of $15.7, with its 52-week figures standing between $13.8 and $27.49. The media company reported second-quarter revenue of $7.62 billion, surpassing Street consensus estimates. CEO Bob Bakish highlighted the company’s focus on its direct-to-consumer segment and the success of its Paramount+ streaming platform.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock saw a minor decline of 0.95%, closing at $251.45. The stock ranged between an intraday high of $253.65 and a low of $242.76, with its 52-week figures being $101.81 to $314.67. The electric vehicle giant announced a significant change in its executive suite as CFO Zachary Kirkhorn decided to part ways after a 13-year tenure, sparking discussions about the company’s future leadership dynamics.

