Junior Bankers Beware: ChatGPT May Be A Better Stock Picker Than You

It’s Wednesday again, and you know what that means — time for Benzinga’s weekly update.

It is now the end of the eleventh week of Benzinga's six-month series, "Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor?"

Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning, or you’ve just stumbled upon our little AI experiment, prepare yourself for the latest recap of the week’s events.

The AI-powered journey is with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is pitted against 10 of the leading U.S. equity funds. The big question remains: Is ChatGPT a better financial advisor?

To put it to the test, we gave ChatGPT a hypothetical $10,000 to form an investment portfolio, aiming to outperform several leading U.S. equity funds.

So, how has our AI-curated portfolio fared in its eleventh week, and how does it stack up against high-profile ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ?

Performance tracking began on May 10. Let's get into it.

Fund/ETF 11-Week Performance SPDR S&P 500 +10.11% Invesco QQQ Trust +15.84% Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund +11.16% Vanguard Growth Index Fund +13.5% Vanguard Value Index Fund +6.94% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF +0.56% Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund -0.20% Fidelity Contrafund +11.86% T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund +12.89% Fidelity Total Market Index Fund +11.17%

ChatGPT 11-Week Performance Benzinga's ChatGPT Portfolio +11.21%

At the end of the eleventh week, Benzinga's ChatGPT Portfolio keeps up the momentum, pushing its performance up slightly, and it continues to hold its own among the top five contenders.

Our portfolio’s darling, Tesla Inc TSLA, still maintains a solid performance, up 56.2% since our hypothetical investment was initiated. On the flip side, AT&T Inc T, our previous week’s underperformer, continues its dip with shares down 10.83% since our initial position.

In line with our commitment, Benzinga is holding all positions for the full six-month duration of the series.

Remember to keep a long-term perspective as we assess the results. This experiment is set to run for six months, and, like investing itself, it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Regular shifts in the leaderboard should be expected.

The goal of this series isn't to replace human financial advisors with AI, but rather to demonstrate how AI can supplement investment decision-making. While ChatGPT is a highly sophisticated AI, it currently doesn't have the ability to process real-time data or assess personal financial situations — although that could change in the future.

As we look deeper into the potential role of AI in finance, we hope this experiment serves as a focal point for discourse.

Join Benzinga next Wednesday for the 12th installment of the "Is ChatGPT A Better Financial Advisor?" series. We’re excited to see how the coming week unfolds for our AI-curated portfolio.

