Tesla, Netflix, American Airlines, Carvana, Toast: Why These 5 Stocks Are Grabbing Attention Today

U.S. stocks traded higher today, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow closed 0.31% higher at 35,061.21 for the day. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained 0.03% and 0.24% Wednesday ending the session at 14,358.02 and 4,565.72 respectively.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock performance for the day saw a decrease of 0.71%, closing at $291.26. The intraday high and low were $299.29 and $289.52 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $314.67 and $101.81.

Tesla reported second-quarter revenue of $24.93 billion, up 47% year-over-year, beating the Street consensus estimate. The company also reported a profit of 91 cents per share in the quarter, beating a Street estimate of 82 cents per share.

Netflix, Inc NFLX

Netflix’s stock declined 0.59%, closing at $477.59. The intraday high and low were $485 and $470 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $485 and $200.1.

Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $8.19 billion, a 3% increase year-over-year, which missed the consensus estimate. However, the company reported quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share, beating analyst estimates.

American Airlines Group Inc AAL

American Airlines shares saw a decrease of 0.43%, closing at $18.6. The intraday high and low were $18.8 and $18.44 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $19.08 and $11.65.

According to a union memo obtained by Reuters, the ratification of American Airlines’ new contract deal is in “jeopardy” as United Airlines raised the bar with its deal.

Carvana Co CVNA

Carvana’s shares jumped higher 40.20%, closing at $55.8. The intraday high and low were $56.92 and $47.1 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $58.05 and $3.55. Carvana reported second-quarter revenue of $2.97 billion, beating analyst estimates. The company also announced an agreement with noteholders to reduce total debt, extend maturities and lower near-term cash interest expenses.

Toast, Inc TOST

Toast’s stock fell 15.70%, closing at $22.56. The intraday high and low were $24.66 and $22.21 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $27 and $13.66. Toast has decided to remove a $0.99 order processing fee from its digital ordering suite.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day's trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.