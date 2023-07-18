Netflix, Carvana, Tesla, Microsoft, Rocket Lab: Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending Today

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 1.06% to 34,951.93 while the NASDAQ rose 0.76% to 14,353.64. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.71% to 4,554.98.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Netflix Inc. NFLX



Netflix closed the day with a gain of 5.50%, closing at $474.8 with an intraday high of $478.15 and a low of $448.78. The 52-week high and low are $478.15 and $188.4 respectively. Analysts expected the streaming giant to report $8.28 billion in revenue for the second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in six of the last seven quarters.

Carvana Co. CVNA



Carvana saw an increase of 8.95%, closing at $39.80. The stock reached an intraday high of $42.27 and a low of $36.32. The 52-week high and low are $58.05 and $3.55 respectively. Carvana announced that it will report second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, causing a negative reaction in the stock market.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla ended the day with a gain of 1.02%, closing at $293.34. The stock reached an intraday high of $295.26 and a low of $286.01. The 52-week high and low are $314.67 and $101.81 respectively. The Elon Musk-led company is set to report its second-quarter earnings on July 19, after the close of the market.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT

Microsoft saw a significant increase of 3.98%, closing at $359.49. The stock reached an intraday high of $366.78 and a low of $342.17. The 52-week high and low are $366.78 and $213.43 respectively. Microsoft announced Bing Chat Enterprise and Microsoft 365 Copilot pricing, causing a positive reaction in the stock market.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB

Rocket Lab USA saw a rise of 13.64%, closing at $7.83. The stock reached an intraday high of $7.87 and a low of $7. The 52-week high and low are $7.87 and $3.48 respectively. Rocket Lab successfully launched seven satellites for NASA, Space Flight Laboratory and Spire Global from the company’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.

