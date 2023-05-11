U.S. markets ended mixed on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones recording losses dragged by Walt Disney Co DIS and PacWest Bancorp PACW and the Nasdaq registering gains led by Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL. In another development, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have postponed their meeting regarding the debt ceiling crisis, originally scheduled on Friday, to early next week. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the company closed 2.1% higher on Thursday. Elon Musk announced on Thursday he has hired a new CEO for Twitter and that she will commence work in about six weeks. Musk said his role will transition to being Executive Chairman and CTO, overseeing product, software and sysops.

2. IONQ Inc IONQ: Shares of the company lost over 12% in extended trading on Thursday. The company's net loss widened to $27.3 million from $4.22 million in the same period last year.

3. Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX: Shares of the company closed 21.06% higher on Thursday after SEC filings revealed Johnson & Johnson JNJ increased its stake in the firm. Johnson & Johnson now holds over 300,000 shares of Nano-X.

4. Peloton Interactive Inc PTON: Shares of the company closed 8.9% lower on Thursday after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of two million exercise bikes due to fall and injury hazards.

5. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA: Shares of the company closed 22.48% lower on Thursday. Hepion had announced a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20.

