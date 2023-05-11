Lowell Farms Q1 Insights: Operating Loss Improvement, CPG Revenue Plunge

Lowell Farms Inc. LOWLF, a vertically integrated cannabis company, reported late Thursday its unaudited revenue and operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

Lowell Farms managed to improve its operating loss, which was $2.3 million, a 5% improvement from the same period last year. Compared to the previous quarter, the operating loss improved significantly by 64%.

The net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $4.0 million, slightly lower than the net loss of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $1.1 million for the quarter, compared to negative $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Lowell Farms Q1 2023: A Summary

Net revenue for Q1 2023 decreased by 39% to $7.5 million compared to the same period last year.

The decline in revenue was mainly due to a 49% decrease in consumer packaged goods (CPG) revenue and an 86% decrease in Lowell Farm Services revenue.

However, there was a 44% increase in bulk revenue from self-grown wholesale products compared to Q1 2022, although there was a 9% decrease compared to the previous quarter.

Despite a 31% decrease in volume, the realized price per pound increased by 24% in Q1 2023.

The company reported a gross profit of $0.1 million, reflecting a gross margin of 1.8%, which is lower than the 12.7% gross margin in Q1 2022.

Lowell Farms improved its operating loss, which was $2.3 million, representing a 5% improvement from the same period last year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the operating loss significantly improved by 64%.

The net loss for Q1 2023 was $4.0 million, slightly lower than the net loss of $4.1 million in Q1 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $1.1 million for the quarter, compared to negative $0.9 million in Q1 2022.

Photo: alohamalakhov via Pixabay.