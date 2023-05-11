Lowell Farms Q1 Insights: Operating Loss Improvement, CPG Revenue Plunge

Lowell Farms Inc. LOWLF, a vertically integrated cannabis company, reported late Thursday its unaudited revenue and operating results for the first quarter of 2023.
Lowell Farms managed to improve its operating loss, which was $2.3 million, a 5% improvement from the same period last year. Compared to the previous quarter, the operating loss improved significantly by 64%.
The net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $4.0 million, slightly lower than the net loss of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $1.1 million for the quarter, compared to negative $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Lowell Farms Q1 2023: A Summary
- Net revenue for Q1 2023 decreased by 39% to $7.5 million compared to the same period last year.
- The decline in revenue was mainly due to a 49% decrease in consumer packaged goods (CPG) revenue and an 86% decrease in Lowell Farm Services revenue.
- However, there was a 44% increase in bulk revenue from self-grown wholesale products compared to Q1 2022, although there was a 9% decrease compared to the previous quarter.
- Despite a 31% decrease in volume, the realized price per pound increased by 24% in Q1 2023.
- The company reported a gross profit of $0.1 million, reflecting a gross margin of 1.8%, which is lower than the 12.7% gross margin in Q1 2022.
- Lowell Farms improved its operating loss, which was $2.3 million, representing a 5% improvement from the same period last year.
- Compared to the previous quarter, the operating loss significantly improved by 64%.
- The net loss for Q1 2023 was $4.0 million, slightly lower than the net loss of $4.1 million in Q1 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $1.1 million for the quarter, compared to negative $0.9 million in Q1 2022.
Photo: alohamalakhov via Pixabay.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
- Earn global recognition for your achievements.
- Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.
- Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.