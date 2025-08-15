August 15, 2025 5:53 AM 2 min read

Nu Holdings Shares Pop 10% In Pre-Market Trading — What's Driving It?

Follow

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU shares are trading nearly 10% higher in Friday's pre-market trading, even as the company reported mixed earnings for the second quarter. 

NU is surging to new heights. Get the scoop here.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Nu Holdings Earnings Meet Expectations

The firm's quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share came in line with analyst estimates, while revenue came in at $3.66 billion, missing expectations.

The company's customer base rose 17% year-over-year to 122.7 million. The Monthly Average Revenue per Active Customer crossed the $12 mark for the first time, reaching $12.2 in the second quarter of 2025, up 18% year-over-year

See Also: Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High At $124,000 As Record-Breaking Surge Continues

Warren Buffett Gives Stock A Miss

Nu Holdings, which owns Brazil-based Nubank, grabbed headlines as one of the holdings of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK

Buffett eventually exited the position earlier this year and hasn't repurchased as of June 30, according to the latest 13F filing

Nu Holdings launched its cryptocurrency arm, Nubank Cripto, in 2022, allowing customers to send and receive cryptocurrency assets, such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, directly from their wallets.

Price Action: Nu Holdings stock was up 9.83% in pre-market trading after closing 2.91% lower at $12.01 during Thursday's regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has gained nearly 16%.

As of this writing, the stock demonstrated a low Momentum score. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to see how it compares with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Diego Thomazini via Shutterstock

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$52.750.92%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$118795.710.35%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4626.151.69%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$373.250.08%
NU Logo
NUNu Holdings Ltd
$13.199.83%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!

Fintech News

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved