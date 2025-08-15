Nu Holdings Shares Pop 10% In Pre-Market Trading — What's Driving It?

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU shares are trading nearly 10% higher in Friday's pre-market trading, even as the company reported mixed earnings for the second quarter.

NU is surging to new heights. Get the scoop here.

Nu Holdings Earnings Meet Expectations

The firm's quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share came in line with analyst estimates, while revenue came in at $3.66 billion, missing expectations.

The company's customer base rose 17% year-over-year to 122.7 million. The Monthly Average Revenue per Active Customer crossed the $12 mark for the first time, reaching $12.2 in the second quarter of 2025, up 18% year-over-year

See Also: Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High At $124,000 As Record-Breaking Surge Continues

Warren Buffett Gives Stock A Miss

Nu Holdings, which owns Brazil-based Nubank, grabbed headlines as one of the holdings of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK.

Buffett eventually exited the position earlier this year and hasn't repurchased as of June 30, according to the latest 13F filing

Nu Holdings launched its cryptocurrency arm, Nubank Cripto, in 2022, allowing customers to send and receive cryptocurrency assets, such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, directly from their wallets.

Price Action: Nu Holdings stock was up 9.83% in pre-market trading after closing 2.91% lower at $12.01 during Thursday's regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has gained nearly 16%.

As of this writing, the stock demonstrated a low Momentum score. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to see how it compares with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Diego Thomazini via Shutterstock