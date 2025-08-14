Nu Holdings Stock Rallies On Mixed Q2 Results: EPS In Line, Revenues Miss

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Nu Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.66 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.77 billion and is up from revenue of $2.84 billion from the same period last year.

Nu reported the following operational highlights:

Customer growth: Nu added 4.1 million new customers in the second quarter of 2025, a 17% year-over-year increase, reaching a total of 122.7 million customers globally.

Nu added 4.1 million new customers in the second quarter of 2025, a 17% year-over-year increase, reaching a total of 122.7 million customers globally. Engagement and activity rates: Monthly Average Revenue per Active Customer (ARPAC) crossed the $12 mark for the first time, reaching $12.2 in the second quarter of 2025, up 18% YoY on a FX-neutral basis. The monthly activity rate is 83.2%.

Monthly Average Revenue per Active Customer (ARPAC) crossed the $12 mark for the first time, reaching $12.2 in the second quarter of 2025, up 18% YoY on a FX-neutral basis. The monthly activity rate is 83.2%. Low-cost operating platform: Monthly Average Cost to Serve Per Active Customer remained stable at 80 cents per customer.

“In the second quarter of 2025, we achieved another quarter of robust growth, expanding our customer base to nearly 123 million with over 4.1 million net additions, and maintaining an activity rate above 83%. This strong engagement drove revenues to $3.7 billion, representing an 85% annualized growth rate since 2021, and allowed us to nearly triple our quarterly net income to $637 million in the past two years,” said David Vélez, CEO of Nubank.

NU Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nu Holdings stock was up 8.33% at $13.01 in Thursday's extended trading.

