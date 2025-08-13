Individual investors have several more reports on the horizon before another week of earnings season is in the books.

Here's a preview of those to come this week.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO is set to report its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Analysts are expecting EPS of 97 cents and revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Cisco stock is up 20% over the past three months and trading near all-time highs heading into the print.

Thursday, Aug. 14

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, Inc. JD is set to release its second-quarter earnings report ahead of Thursday's opening bell with analysts looking for quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $46.93 billion.

Experts are flagging solid revenue from the 618 Shopping Festival, but expect sharply lower EPS due to JD's heavy spending in food delivery and AI infrastructure.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR and First Majestic Silver Corp. AG will also report on Thursday morning.

Thursday's after-hours reports will include semiconductor manufacturing equipment company Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT . Wall Street is looking for EPS of $2.36 on revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter from AMAT.

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU and Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. NNE are also set to report after Thursday's closing bell.

Friday, Aug. 15

Sports betting company SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET and Nano Labs Ltd. NA will close the week with their quarterly reports before Friday's market open.

