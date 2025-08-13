August 13, 2025 10:47 AM 2 min read

Retail Investors' Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Cisco, JD, Nano Nuclear And More

Zinger Key Points

Individual investors have several more reports on the horizon before another week of earnings season is in the books. 

Here's a preview of those to come this week. 

Wednesday, Aug. 13 

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO is set to report its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Analysts are expecting EPS of 97 cents and revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, according to Benzinga Pro. 
  • Cisco stock is up 20% over the past three months and trading near all-time highs heading into the print.  

Thursday, Aug. 14

  • Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, Inc. JD is set to release its second-quarter earnings report ahead of Thursday's opening bell with analysts looking for quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $46.93 billion.
  • Experts are flagging solid revenue from the 618 Shopping Festival, but expect sharply lower EPS due to JD's heavy spending in food delivery and AI infrastructure.
  • Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR and First Majestic Silver Corp. AG will also report on Thursday morning. 
  • Thursday's after-hours reports will include semiconductor manufacturing equipment company Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT. Wall Street is looking for EPS of $2.36 on revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter from AMAT. 
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. NU and Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. NNE are also set to report after Thursday's closing bell. 

Friday, Aug. 15 

  • Sports betting company SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET and Nano Labs Ltd. NA will close the week with their quarterly reports before Friday's market open. 
