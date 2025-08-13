Zinger Key Points
- Cisco is set to report its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday’s closing bell.
- Cisco stock is up 20% over the past three months and trading near all-time highs.
Individual investors have several more reports on the horizon before another week of earnings season is in the books.
Here's a preview of those to come this week.
Wednesday, Aug. 13
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO is set to report its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Analysts are expecting EPS of 97 cents and revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.
- Cisco stock is up 20% over the past three months and trading near all-time highs heading into the print.
Thursday, Aug. 14
- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, Inc. JD is set to release its second-quarter earnings report ahead of Thursday's opening bell with analysts looking for quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $46.93 billion.
- Experts are flagging solid revenue from the 618 Shopping Festival, but expect sharply lower EPS due to JD's heavy spending in food delivery and AI infrastructure.
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR and First Majestic Silver Corp. AG will also report on Thursday morning.
- Thursday's after-hours reports will include semiconductor manufacturing equipment company Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT. Wall Street is looking for EPS of $2.36 on revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter from AMAT.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU and Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. NNE are also set to report after Thursday's closing bell.
Friday, Aug. 15
- Sports betting company SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET and Nano Labs Ltd. NA will close the week with their quarterly reports before Friday's market open.
