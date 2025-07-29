Nvidia Is Now Worth Twice Tesla, AMD, Palantir, And Intel Combined

Move over, Magnificent Seven—Nvidia Corp NVDA just became a solo act. The GPU giant is now worth more than double the combined market caps of Tesla Inc TSLA ($1.02 trillion), Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD ($281.57 billion), Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR ($372.58 billion) and Intel Corp INTC ($90.52 billion), with a towering $4.31 trillion valuation. If this isn't peak silicon supremacy, what is?

While competitors wrangle with execution and margins, Nvidia's AI-fueled engine hasn't missed a beat. And neither have the markets. The stock has rallied nearly 1,566% over the past five years, 58% in the last 12 months, and it shows no signs of cooling, trading at a fresh all-time high of $177 on Monday.

AI's Crown Jewel? Wall Street Thinks So

Nvidia's valuation metrics are bold, but not entirely bonkers in the age of AI. Per Benzinga Pro data, its price-to-earnings ratio sits at 57x trailing, but the forward P/E of 39.5x suggests earnings are catching up fast. A PEG ratio of 1.71 implies that even with high growth, the stock isn't outrageously priced.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's enterprise value—just a touch under its market cap at $4.27T—indicates a clean balance sheet with little debt drag. With an earnings yield of 1.75%, it’s not a cash cow like a mature tech name, but investors aren't buying Nvidia for its dividends—they're buying the future.

Nvidia's Rise Isn't Just Big—It's Symbolic

In a way, Nvidia overtaking Tesla, AMD, Palantir, and Intel combined feels poetic. It's not just leading the AI race—it's defining the terrain. Tesla may promise robotaxis, Palantir may promise intelligence, and AMD may promise competition—but for now, Wall Street has spoken.

The future of computing isn't coming—it's already trading at $177 a share.

