Galxe Launches New Web3 Community Building Platform

Galxe recently announced the launch of a new community engagement platform, dubbed "Starboard."

But the new platform is no hard turn for the company, which claims to have onboarded 34 million users into Web3 through its Quest platform. With the new platform, they intend to transition their customer onboarding presence into community management.



"Starboard represents an additional level to this core capability, giving projects more insight into their communities that they can use to drive powerful growth," Galxe’s Head of GTM Patrick Young says.

Galxe has positioned Starboard as distinct from competitors like Layer3, Zealy, and RabbitHole. It tracks the life cycle of the client using an "Aura" score for off-chain metrics, like the impact of a social media post, alongside on-chain metrics like trading volume, TVL growth, and more.

"Galxe has always played a broader role in web3 growth, offering not only tools for initial engagement but also infrastructure for identity verification, distribution of rewards for long-term community members, and more," Young said. "With Starboard, teams can now double down on their highest-value contributors, allowing them to build highly engaged, long-term communities."

Galxe teamed with 20 Web3 companies in this launch. Plume Network, 0G Labs, Dango, RollDex, KRNL, Vanilla Finance, GRVT, Irys, Quranium, Lightlink, Zeta Chain, Cooking City, ChainOpera AI, Aspecta, Zerobase, Bitfi, Analog, Dabba Network and SPACE ID are among its partners.

Plume Network has contributed $450,000 to the collective rewards pool. Dango has committed 1 percent of its total token supply, and OG Labs has committed over $100,000.

"Similar to Galxe Quest, which has found success through a model where projects fund reward pools to incentivize user participation. Starboard operates on the same principle. Projects provide reward pools to attract core contributors to support and grow their ecosystems, which is a fundamental, ongoing need," Young said.

Young pointed out that as more projects join the platform, the dataset will expand, and the accumulated data will become increasingly valuable to the Web3 market.

It's questionable whether a community can truly be the utility of a project. As many memecoin projects suggested in 2024, the community is one of the most powerful assets of any Web3 project. Observers consider tools like this part of the maturation of the blockchain space. As we grow, we need to know ourselves and our customers better, on-chain and off.



It remains to be seen whether Galxe will successfully establish the new platform as a standard for blockchain projects. Whether their data moat will become a true differentiator in a crowded market of Web3 growth tools is also uncertain. Still, solutions like this will be in demand as blockchain technology becomes more mainstream.

Image: Shutterstock