Justin Roberti

Justin Roberti

Benzinga Staff Writer

About
Justin Roberti has a background in media and fine arts and has been writing and doing PR/marketing for over 20 years for Fortune 500 and startups in media, gaming, consumer tech, mobile tech, fintech, and blockchain. He writes about crypto, tech, med...
Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Court: &#39;It&#39;s Not Crypto On Trial—It&#39;s Classic Fraud And Embezzlement&#39;
Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Court: 'It's Not Crypto On Trial—It's Classic Fraud And Embezzlement'
Jury selection for the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT), began on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York.
EXCLUSIVE: Tim Draper Reflects On Bitcoin ETF As Grayscale Announces New Ethereum Fund
EXCLUSIVE: Tim Draper Reflects On Bitcoin ETF As Grayscale Announces New Ethereum Fund
A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETF is looking very likely, with the world's leading crypto asset manager, Grayscale, as a possible front-runner to be approved by the SEC.
Rarible Partners With Ethereum&#39;s Mantle Network To Launch NFT Marketplace Mintle
Rarible Partners With Ethereum's Mantle Network To Launch NFT Marketplace Mintle
Rarible, one of the leading NFT marketplaces, has announced a partnership with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Layer 2 network Mantle Network. The new marketplace, Mintle, supports NFT trading on the Mantle Network.
&#39;Tron Is The King Of USDT&#39;: Justin Sun Announces $1B In Tether On His Blockchain Network
'Tron Is The King Of USDT': Justin Sun Announces $1B In Tether On His Blockchain Network
On Sept. 19, Justin Sun, founder of Tron Network (CRYPTO: TRX) tweeted: “1B #USDT on #TRON.” The Tron Network account echoed the celebration, tweeting: "#TRON is the king of #USDT".
John Liu Brings AWS Web3 Expansion To The World — 30 People To Watch In Web3
John Liu Brings AWS Web3 Expansion To The World — 30 People To Watch In Web3
John Liu is bringing blockchain to the masses as the head of product Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB) of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Liu is also the co-founder of Automatic USA, which applies fintech to the used car financing industry. 
30 People To Watch In Web3: Alan Vey Is Making Entertainment Exciting In Web3
30 People To Watch In Web3: Alan Vey Is Making Entertainment Exciting In Web3
Alan Vey is the CEO and founder of Aventus, a Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) parachain that describes itself as an “enterprise-grade Layer 2 blockchain that marries the scale of a permissioned blockchain with the security and interoperability of public blockchains.”
30 People to Watch in Web3: Darcy Donavan — Crypto Queen &amp; Web3&#39;s Hollywood Ambassador
30 People to Watch in Web3: Darcy Donavan — Crypto Queen & Web3's Hollywood Ambassador
If you aren't aware of the waves Darcy Donavan, the "Queen of Crypto," is making in the Web3 world, you would probably still know her face.
30 People To Watch In Web3: Alex Salnikov, Champion Of NFT Creator Rights, Digital Ownership
30 People To Watch In Web3: Alex Salnikov, Champion Of NFT Creator Rights, Digital Ownership
Alex Salnikov is best known as the head of product and co-founder of Rarible, a top-ranked community-centric NFT marketplace.
30 People To Watch In Web3: Cody Carbone - Leading The Charge On US Crypto Policy
30 People To Watch In Web3: Cody Carbone - Leading The Charge On US Crypto Policy
As VP of Policy for the Chamber of Digital Commerce, Cody Carbone is at the forefront of mainstreaming crypto at a regulatory level working directly with the government, promoting crypto as an issue that unites the interests of Democrats and Republicans.
30 People to Watch in Web3: Mina Khattak - Bringing Web3 Payments To The Web2 World
30 People to Watch in Web3: Mina Khattak - Bringing Web3 Payments To The Web2 World
Mina Khattak is the director of crypto and emerging business at Worldpay, a project of FIS, a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally.
Gala Games Investors File Suit Against Founder, Alleging Burning $600 Million In Tokens
Gala Games Investors File Suit Against Founder, Alleging Burning $600 Million In Tokens
Last Thursday, True North United Investments LLC filed a complaint through its attorneys on behalf of Blockchain Game Partners (BGP), Inc. and investors in Gala Games against Gala Games CEO and Co-founder Eric Schiermeyer.
30 People To Watch In Web3: Caitlin Long, Ride-or-Die For Crypto&#39;s Future At A Regulatory Level
30 People To Watch In Web3: Caitlin Long, Ride-or-Die For Crypto's Future At A Regulatory Level
Caitlin Long boasts a track record fighting for crypto as an emerging asset class at a state and federal regulatory level.
30 People To Watch In Web3: David Palmer - At The Nexus Of IoT &amp; Blockchain
30 People To Watch In Web3: David Palmer - At The Nexus Of IoT & Blockchain
David Palmer is squarely in the nexus of blockchain and IoT as the chief product officer of Vodafone’s Digital Asset Broker (DAB).
30 People To Watch In Web3: Mark Yusko — Helping Traditional Investors Ride Wave Of Alternative Investments
30 People To Watch In Web3: Mark Yusko — Helping Traditional Investors Ride Wave Of Alternative Investments
Mark Yusko is an investor and advocate for Bitcoin and the crypto space.
Bitcoin Miners Celebrate US Treasury&#39;s New Tax Clarity
Bitcoin Miners Celebrate US Treasury's New Tax Clarity
The U.S. Treasury Department has finally given some clarity – and perhaps a sigh of relief – to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners with a 300-page proposal under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
30 People To Watch In Web3: Gracy Chen — Mainstreaming AI Investing Tools For Blockchain
30 People To Watch In Web3: Gracy Chen — Mainstreaming AI Investing Tools For Blockchain
Gracy Chen has parlayed her success as a TV journalist covering financial news and interviewing some of the big names from crypto, into becoming an entrepreneur, founder, and leader in the Web3 space. 
30 People to Watch In Web3: Maika Isogawa, Walking the Tightrope Between Web3 And Mainstream Adoption
30 People to Watch In Web3: Maika Isogawa, Walking the Tightrope Between Web3 And Mainstream Adoption
Maika Isogawa is the founder and CEO of Webacy, a crypto security company that helps users protect their digital assets, particularly with self-custody and cold storage solutions. Isogawa also acts as the public face of the company by contributing articles and podcasts on its site.
Web3&#39;s Top 30: Keith Grossman Bridges Web2-Web3 Gap With MoonPay
Web3's Top 30: Keith Grossman Bridges Web2-Web3 Gap With MoonPay
In late November 2022, Keith Grossman announced on Twitter (aka X) that he was leaving the team at Time magazine to become the president of MoonPay, a Web3 company that provides easy ways for people to buy crypto using fiat.
30 Web3 Experts To Watch: Brett Harrison — Architect At The Nexus Of AI And Crypto
30 Web3 Experts To Watch: Brett Harrison — Architect At The Nexus Of AI And Crypto
Brett Harrison is best known as the former president of FTX US, an embattled U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange that he left before the famous collapse.
EXCLUSIVE: Tim Draper Bullish On CoinDesk&#39;s Anticipated $125M Sale, Calls It A &#39;Sweet Deal&#39;
EXCLUSIVE: Tim Draper Bullish On CoinDesk's Anticipated $125M Sale, Calls It A 'Sweet Deal'
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that a “syndicate of investors” was in the closing stages of a $125 million deal to purchase CoinDesk.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved