Bitcoin Bounces; Ethereum, Dogecoin Disappoint: '$69K Must Break,' Technical Analyst Points Out

Cryptocurrency markets traded mostly sideways on Thursday, as traders continue to bet on meme coins despite their sluggish performance.
Prices as of 4 p.m. ET:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$67,230
|+1.3%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,730
|-0.5%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$166.80
|-1.2%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.159
|-3.5%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.0000258
|-6.1%
Notable Statistics:
- Over $160 million worth of positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with more than $100 million worth of long liquidations.
- Funding rates remain below 15% for most cryptocurrencies, indicating that traders are skewing only slightly bullish with their bets.
- Open interest remains at multi-week highs, an indicator that a strong price push to either side could cause significant liquidations.
Notable Developments:
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/–
|Notcoin NOT/USD
|$0.0012
|+38%
|Ordi ORDI/USD
|$47.95
|+18%
|Arweave AR/USD
|$43.30
|+11%
Trader Notes: As Bitcoin continues its sideways range between $60,000 and $70,000, traders remain upbeat that more upside is still to come. CryptoKaleo pointed out that Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high against the dollar in 2024, but is still to hit an all-time high against the S&P 500. He anticipates price discovery in the near future:
Technical analyst Pierre charted the short-term path for Bitcoin: $69,000 remains the area to break as resistance, while a tight range around $68,000 must hold as support to avoid a short-term dip.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
