Bitcoin Bounces; Ethereum, Dogecoin Disappoint: '$69K Must Break,' Technical Analyst Points Out

Cryptocurrency markets traded mostly sideways on Thursday, as traders continue to bet on meme coins despite their sluggish performance.

Prices as of 4 p.m. ET:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $67,230 +1.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,730 -0.5% Solana SOL/USD $166.80 -1.2% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.159 -3.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.0000258 -6.1%

Notable Statistics:

Over $160 million worth of positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours, with more than $100 million worth of long liquidations.

Funding rates remain below 15% for most cryptocurrencies, indicating that traders are skewing only slightly bullish with their bets.

Open interest remains at multi-week highs, an indicator that a strong price push to either side could cause significant liquidations.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/– Notcoin NOT/USD $0.0012 +38% Ordi ORDI/USD $47.95 +18% Arweave AR/USD $43.30 +11%



Trader Notes: As Bitcoin continues its sideways range between $60,000 and $70,000, traders remain upbeat that more upside is still to come. CryptoKaleo pointed out that Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high against the dollar in 2024, but is still to hit an all-time high against the S&P 500. He anticipates price discovery in the near future:



Technical analyst Pierre charted the short-term path for Bitcoin: $69,000 remains the area to break as resistance, while a tight range around $68,000 must hold as support to avoid a short-term dip.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

