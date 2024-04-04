'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Bounces 6% On 1,058% Explosion In Large Holder Net Flow

Loading... Loading...

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has found its groove again with a 6% price increase in Thursday’s trading, alongside an increase in daily transactions and large holder net flow.

What Happened: Shibariumscan data highlights a spike of 46% in daily transactions to 7.24K in a single day. Amid the price spike, the surge in daily transactions may act as a potential catalyst for further price movements. It also shows new contracts increasing from 5 to 16 over the past two days.

On-chain data analyst The Data Nerd revealed the movement of around 184 billion SHIB by three fresh wallets withdrawing from Binance and Coinbase. The tokens are estimated to be worth $4.9 million.These wallets have no prior transaction histories.

Social intelligence company LunarCrush shows data “signaling bullish” for SHIB, led by increasing social activity, rising price action, expanding trading volume and a “very strong LunarCrush AltRank” of 2.

Why It Matters: Shiba Inu is up 6% over the past 24 hours, taking its price closer to the $0.00003 mark. However, trading volume is down 18.3%.

U.Today reported, citing IntoTheBlock data, an increase of 1,058% in large holder net flow, indicating bullish momentum amid rising buying activity by whales. This could be driven by a recent drop in Shiba Inu's price, which is down 14% on the week.

