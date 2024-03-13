Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Hotter-Than-Expected CPI Data: Analyst Says The Next Key Level For King Crypto Is $83K; Biden's Approval Ratings Rise Amid Shift - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Crypto
- White House Secretly Bullish On Bitcoin? Crypto Analyst Makes Bold Claim Based On 2025 Budget But Gets Community-Noted
- Now, Drake Endorses MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Strategy Of ‘Buying It To Hold It 100 Years’
- Pro-Bitcoin Senator Trashes Biden’s ‘Bullish On Crypto’ Budget: 30% Tax Would ‘Destroy Any Foothold The Industry Has’
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Hotter-Than-Expected CPI Data: Analyst Says The Next Key Level For King Crypto Is $83K
US Markets
- Beauty Health Posts Upbeat Sales, Joins SIGA Technologies, MaxCyte And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session
- Investor Sentiment Improves Following Inflation Data, Dow Jumps Over 200 Points
- Amid Bubble Fear, Wall Street Veteran Jeremy Grantham Identifies 4 Areas Of Stock Market To Invest In
- Stock Market Could Be On Brink Of A Correction, Says Analyst Who Doesn’t ‘Expect A Bear Market Any Time Soon’
- Investment Expert Predicts 13% Downside In S&P 500 By Year-End With 4,500 Target: ‘We Don’t See The Justification For Higher Multiples’
US Politics
- Biden’s Approval Ratings Rise Amid Shift: Voters Attribute Inflation Woes To Corporations, Not His Policies
- Trump Aims To Shift Blame On Former Lawyers In Hush Money Trial Defense: ‘Lacked The Requisite Intent To Commit The Conduct Charged’
- Amazon Union Leader Slams Biden, Democrats For Failing American Workers: ‘No Cavalry Coming’
- Biden, Trump Set To Stage First Presidential Rematch In 70 Years As President Secures Nomination
World Politics
- China Using TikTok To Interfere In US Elections? National Intelligence Chief Raises Alarm
- Biden Administration Undermining Netanyahu’s Government, Says Senior Official: ‘Israel Is Not A Vassal State Of The US’
Tech
- Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Unsure Of AI Market Bubble But Says Nvidia ‘Sits In A Pretty Good Position’ Now: ‘Really On Top Of Their Game’
- Hold Or Sell Nvidia Shares? Investors Weigh Options After Recent Turbulence: ‘…I Do Think The Stock Is Overvalued’
- Is It Possible To Make An Unbiased AI System? ‘Godfather Of AI’ Working At Meta Says ‘Absolutely Not’
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Backs Investor’s Petition To Fulfill Elon Musk’s Longstanding Regulatory Wish: Stop Calling OTA Fixes As ‘Recalls’
- Tesla Remains Wall Street’s Bearish Betting Chip Among Large-Caps, But A Hot AI Play’s Short Interest Also Surges
- Mitch McConnell’s Sister In Law Died After Her Tesla Model X Sank In A Pond — A Fatal Mistake Caused The Accident: Report
Consumer
- Only One Automaker Nails IIHS Safety Test for Automated Driving Assistance — No, It’s Not Tesla Or Ford
Communication
- Disney’s Marvel Reportedly Fires ‘X-Men ’97’ Creator Beau Demayo Just Before Premiere
- TikTok Influencers Lobby Congress Against Ban Bill: ‘I Will Fight Tooth-And-Nail For This App’
- Elon Musk Slams AOC After NY Rep Makes ‘Election Interference’ Allegations About X: ‘I Made The Algorithm Open Source And Neutral’
General
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Slams Environmental Activists Protesting Giga Berlin Expansion: ‘They’re Dumber Than A Doorstop Or…Puppets’
- Elon Musk Foresees AI Surpassing Human Intelligence By Next Year, Entire Humanity By 2029
Space
