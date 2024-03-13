Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Hotter-Than-Expected CPI Data: Analyst Says The Next Key Level For King Crypto Is $83K; Biden's Approval Ratings Rise Amid Shift - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
March 13, 2024 8:38 AM | 3 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Crypto

US Markets

US Politics

World Politics

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Loading...
Loading...

Communication

General

Space

Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop Stories