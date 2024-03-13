Amid Bubble Fear, Wall Street Veteran Jeremy Grantham Identifies 4 Areas Of Stock Market To Invest In

Loading... Loading...

Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder of GMO and a Wall Street veteran, has identified four areas of the stock market that he believes are worth investing in, despite concerns about a potential bubble.

What Happened: In a note on Monday, Grantham highlighted the risks of an AI-fueled bubble in the stock market. However, he also pointed out some areas that he believes are still attractive for investment, reported Business Insider.

Grantham suggested that U.S. quality stocks, resource equities, climate investments, and renewable energy stocks are all worth considering for investment, despite the overall high valuation of the stock market.

Quality stocks, which are characterized by strong balance sheets, robust cash on hand, and low debt burdens, have a history of outperforming the stock market during bear markets and slightly underperforming during bull markets.

“AAA bonds return about 1% a year less than low-grade bonds – everybody gets it, and always has. In bizarre contrast, the equivalent AAA stocks, with their lower bankruptcy risk, lower volatility, and just plain less risk, historically have delivered an extra 0.5% to 1.0% a year over the S&P 500,” Grantham said.

Resource equities, such as oil companies and miners, offer diversification benefits and are expected to rise in price due to the scarcity of raw materials.

Grantham also emphasized the potential of climate investments, as governments are increasingly willing to invest in long-term solutions to climate-related disasters.

“I believe climate investments will have top-line revenue growth that is guaranteed to be above average for the next many decades, although with no guarantees as to the smoothness of that growth,” Grantham said.

Finally, Grantham sees an opportunity in renewable energy stocks, which have been significantly affected by the recent surge in interest rates. He believes that these stocks are currently undervalued and present a good investment opportunity.

According to Grantham, these stocks appear to be undervalued enough to warrant investment, considering their comparison with the overall market. Currently, the most expensive 20% of U.S. stocks are unusually expensive, ranking in the bottom 10% of their 40-year historical range among the top 1000 stocks. In stark contrast, the cheapest 20% of stocks are situated in the top 7% of their historical range.

Why It Matters: The stock market has been a topic of concern lately, with many experts warning of a potential bubble. However, Grantham’s insights offer a different perspective, pointing out specific areas that could still be lucrative.

Earlier this month, Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America, observed that the semiconductor rally had surpassed the levels seen during the dot-com bubble. This further fueled concerns about a potential market bubble.

However, some analysts, like Doug Clinton of Deepwater Asset Management, have brushed off these concerns, pointing to the strong performance of companies like Nvidia as evidence of a healthy market.

On the other hand, Torsten Sløk, the chief economist at Apollo Global Management, has warned of a potential AI bubble, arguing that the current AI bubble is even larger than the tech bubble of the 1990s.

