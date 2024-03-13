Elon Musk Foresees AI Surpassing Human Intelligence By Next Year, Entire Humanity By 2029

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a bold prediction about the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, stating it could outsmart humans within a short time frame.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Musk made a striking forecast about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) on X.

“AI will probably be smarter than any single human next year. By 2029, AI is probably smarter than all humans combined,” Musk wrote and posted a snippet of a conversation between Joe Rogan and computer scientist Ray Kurzweil.

In the conversation, Kurzweil told Rogan that AI will achieve human-level intelligence by 2029.

“We’re not quite there, but we will be there, and by 2029 it will match any person. I’m actually considered conservative. People think that will happen next year or the year after,” Kurzweil said.

“In fact, Stanford had a conference that invited several hundred people from around the world to talk about my prediction, and people thought that this would happen, but not by 2029. They thought it would take 100 years.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come amid a backdrop of differing opinions on AI’s future. Just a week prior, he engaged in a public discourse with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who had declared data to be the new gold, essential for AI’s growth. Musk countered this view, emphasizing that “reality itself and synthetic data” are the key drivers for AI.

Moreover, billionaire Vinod Khosla criticized Musk’s approach to achieving AI supremacy. Khosla argued that Musk’s legal confrontations, particularly with OpenAI, would not lead to dominance in the field. Instead, he highlighted the necessity for rapid AI development in the United States to stay competitive.

The contrasting views between Musk and other tech leaders reflect the complexity and urgency of the conversations surrounding AI. Musk’s recent tweet adds another layer to the public’s understanding of the potential and pace of AI development.

Photo generated using Midjourney

