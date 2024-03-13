Disney's Marvel Reportedly Fires 'X-Men '97' Creator Beau Demayo Just Before Premiere

Loading... Loading...

Marvel Entertainment, which was acquired by The Walt Disney Co. DIS in 2009, has reportedly decided to part ways with Beau DeMayo, the creator of the upcoming Disney+ series X-Men ’97, just weeks before its premiere.

What Happened: DeMayo, a writer-producer who had previously worked on Marvel projects like “Moon Knight” and “Blade,” was all set for the premiere of “X-Men ’97,” a continuation of the popular ’90s Fox Kids show.

He had even completed writing the second season and was discussing ideas for a third season.

However, Marvel abruptly terminated its association with DeMayo last week. His company email was deactivated, and the cast and crew were informed of his departure. The reason for his firing remains undisclosed, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

See Also: Disney Q1 Earnings Preview: Media Company Battles DeSantis, Musk, Peltz

This unexpected development has raised eyebrows, especially since it is unusual for a top creative on a Marvel project to miss a premiere or cancel press plans last minute.

DeMayo’s hiring in November 2021 had generated excitement. Despite his reported firing, X-Men ’97, which continues the story of X-Men: The Animated Series, is set to premiere on March 20.

The show has already generated significant interest, with the first trailer becoming the most-watched promo for a Disney+animated show.

Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Miguel Lagoa On Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Disney+ Follows Netflix’s Footsteps In Password Sharing Crackdown: ‘Borrowers’ Will Have To Pay Up Or Get Booted Out

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.