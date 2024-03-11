Loading... Loading...

On Monday, the U.S. stock market presented a mixed performance. The Dow Jones index managed to turn higher, trading up by 0.12% to 38,769.66. However, the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 indices fell by 0.41% and 0.11% respectively. Amidst this, several stocks caught the attention of retail traders and investors. Here are the top five trending stocks of the day:

The Boeing Company BA

Boeing shares fell by 3.02% to close at $192.49, with an intraday high and low of $196.07 and $189.80 respectively. This drop followed reports of the Justice Department initiating an investigation into the Alaska Airlines door blowout event. An earlier report revealed that a grand jury has been convened as part of this criminal investigation.

Oracle Corporation ORCL

Oracle shares were in focus, closing the day up by 1.52% at $114.13. The stock hit an intraday high of $114.75 and a low of $111.18. This comes ahead of the company’s fiscal third-quarter financial results announcement. Investors are keenly watching for updates on the demand for Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure and Generative AI services.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta Platforms shares dropped by 4.42% to $483.59. The stock’s intraday high and low were $497.32 and $476 respectively. Former President Donald Trump recently targeted the company in a post on Truth Social, suggesting that Meta is the real enemy, not TikTok.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA

Cassava Sciences shares fell by 1.81% to $18.44, with an intraday high and low of $19.19 and $18.18 respectively. The company recently is under scrutiny over its Alzheimer’s candidate Simufilam. A lab run by City University of New York was flagged by FDA inspectors who faulted trial sample analyses by Hoau-Yan Wang, an academic partner of Cassava, according to a report from Science magazine.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose by 1.39% to $177.77, with an intraday high and low of $182.87 and $174.8 respectively. CEO Elon Musk recently teased new updates for Tesla drivers coming this month and the next.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

