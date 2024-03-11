MicroStrategy Stock Is Moving Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are moving higher Monday as the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD reaches an all-time high.

What To Know: MicroStrategy shares have surged nearly 100% over the last month and have climbed to their highest levels since March 2000 in recent weeks alongside rising bitcoin prices.

Increased demand following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January appears to be driving crypto prices higher. Many market participants are also looking ahead to April’s halving event.

Last week, MicroStrategy announced that it would offer $700 million aggregate principal amount of 0.625% convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. In a new regulatory filing, the company said it used the net proceeds to buy Bitcoin.

Between Feb. 26 and March 10, MicroStrategy said it acquired an additional 12,000 bitcoin for approximately $821.7 million in cash, using $781.1 million of proceeds from the offering and $40.6 million of excess cash to fund the purchase.

MicroStrategy is a business intelligence, mobile software and cloud-based services company, focused on accumulating bitcoin. As of March 10, MicroStrategy said it held an aggregate of approximately 205,000 bitcoins at an average purchase price of approximately $33,706 per coin.

Check This Out: Bitcoin Blasts Past $70,000, Ethereum Breaks $4K Barrier: What’s Driving Crypto Higher?

How To buy MSTR Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in MicroStrategy's case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment. The ETF with the largest allocation to MicroStrategy is First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry And Digital Economy ETF CRPT.

MSTR Price Action: MicroStrategy shares were up 9.64% at $1,563 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: 15958319 from Pixabay.