MicroStrategy Raises $800M To Buy More Bitcoin Amid Sizzling Rally: What Investors Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Michael Saylor-led MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR said it has raised $800 million by selling convertible notes — essentially special loans that can be converted into company stock later.

Investors bought all the notes offered, with an additional $100 million option fully exercised, the company said in a statement.

Here’s the breakdown:

Amount Raised: $800 million

$800 million Interest Rate: Low (0.625% per year)

Low (0.625% per year) Maturity Date: March 15, 2030 (unless converted to stock earlier)

How MicroStrategy Will Use the Money:

MicroStrategy plans to use this new funding to buy even more Bitcoin BTC/USD, which early on Monday broke the $70,000 barrier and is set to rise even higher, as per many analysts.

Loading... Loading...

Key Details For Investors:

The notes can’t be easily traded and were only sold to large institutions.

MicroStrategy said it can buy back the notes under certain conditions after March 2027, or investors can require them to be bought back in September 2028 under specific circumstances.

The notes can be converted into cash or MicroStrategy stock at a later date, with the conversion price determined by the company’s stock price at the time.

Price Action: Shares of MSTR shot up 8.59% to $1,548 before the opening bell on Monday, after having closed nearly 10% higher in the previous session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ramakrishnan M The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.