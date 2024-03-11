MicroStrategy Raises $800M To Buy More Bitcoin Amid Sizzling Rally: What Investors Need To Know

Michael Saylor-led MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR said it has raised $800 million by selling convertible notes — essentially special loans that can be converted into company stock later.
Investors bought all the notes offered, with an additional $100 million option fully exercised, the company said in a statement.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Amount Raised: $800 million
- Interest Rate: Low (0.625% per year)
- Maturity Date: March 15, 2030 (unless converted to stock earlier)
How MicroStrategy Will Use the Money:
MicroStrategy plans to use this new funding to buy even more Bitcoin BTC/USD, which early on Monday broke the $70,000 barrier and is set to rise even higher, as per many analysts.
Key Details For Investors:
- The notes can’t be easily traded and were only sold to large institutions.
- MicroStrategy said it can buy back the notes under certain conditions after March 2027, or investors can require them to be bought back in September 2028 under specific circumstances.
- The notes can be converted into cash or MicroStrategy stock at a later date, with the conversion price determined by the company’s stock price at the time.
Price Action: Shares of MSTR shot up 8.59% to $1,548 before the opening bell on Monday, after having closed nearly 10% higher in the previous session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
