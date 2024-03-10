As Dogecoin Surpasses Entire AI Crypto Sector, Crypto Analyst Emphasizes 'A Trillion Dollar Opportunity': 'You Are STILL Early'

Loading... Loading...

Dogecoin DOGE/USD has outpaced the entire artificial intelligence (AI) crypto market sector in terms of market capitalization.

On Friday, cryptocurrency analyst Miles Deutscher shared this insight on X, highlighting the meme coin's significant achievement against the backdrop of the burgeoning AI crypto space.

This development underscores the meme coin's enduring popularity and the speculative nature surrounding AI-themed cryptocurrencies, which Deutscher suggested may be more about hype than actual technological advancement.

While AI coins are proxies for major AI events and conferences, Deutscher cautioned that not all possess genuine AI technology. Instead, "AI" is often used as a buzzword to attract attention and investment.

Despite AI's ranking as the 20th sector by size, with a total value slightly below Dogecoin's market cap, Deutscher believes AI will ascend to the top five to 10 sectors in the coming years.

However, the rise of AI in the crypto space has also led to an increase in AI-based scams, with deepfake videos of prominent crypto figures being used to deceive investors.

Such advancements in AI technology pose significant challenges in distinguishing between genuine and fraudulent content.

At the time of writing, DOGE was at $0.1732, up by 24% in the last seven days.

