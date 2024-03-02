As Dogecoin Jumps 18%, Founder Billy Markus Cracks Joke About Crypto Community: 'If You Take Offense To This ...'

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, Billy Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, shared an unusual statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the meme currency. It came as DOGE experienced a significant price surge, jumping 18% overnight, capturing the market's attention.

Markus, also known by his pseudonym "Shibetoshi Nakamoto," took to the platform to reflect on Dogecoin's journey, humorously noting it as an indicator of "how retarded people are getting."

The comment was linked to a 2013 post from a Bitcoin forum, which emphasized DOGE's original intent as a "retarded" currency. The price of Dogecoin has seen a remarkable increase, with a 22.76% rise in the last 24 hours.

The surge in Dogecoin's value is part of a broader rally in the cryptocurrency market, largely driven by Bitcoin's BTC/USD recent gains.

Bitcoin has seen a 21.74% increase since the beginning of the week, briefly hitting the $64,000 mark. This rally has been fueled by the excitement around the approval and launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with BlackRock leading the charge with a $10 billion Bitcoin holding.

