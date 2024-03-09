Forget Dogecoin And Shiba Inu — This Meme Coin Has Surged Nearly 70% In Just 24 Hours

Loading... Loading...

The dog-themed meme coin, Floki FLOKI/USD, is gaining momentum, challenging established players like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

Floki has seen an impressive 70% surge in its value over the past 24 hours. This spike comes as the crypto community eagerly anticipates an ambitious advertising campaign set to take over New York's iconic Times Square.

According to the Floki development team, this marketing endeavor aims to catapult Floki into the mainstream spotlight.

At the time of writing, Floki was trading at $0.0002439, up 101% in the last seven days. According to the CoinMarketCap report, FLOKI’s price increased by 53.10% as the market cap climbed to the 50th position.

FLOKI might head toward $0.0003500 in the short term. If this happens, the project could climb into the top 40 per market cap.

According to a post by the Floki development team on X (formerly Twitter) this week, the Times Square campaign will kick off on March 15 and run continuously for three months.

Advertisements will be displayed on a massive double-sided HD LED screen strategically placed beside the Nasdaq billboard, ensuring maximum visibility in the bustling heart of Times Square.

The Floki team shared further details about the campaign on Medium, highlighting the scale of the advertisement.

The advertisement, a 10-second spot, will be aired at least four times per hour, 20 hours a day (from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.), and over a 93-day period.

Last week, Floki jumped by 326% after its community approved a plan to destroy 2% of its total tokens. The decision was made through a vote where nearly all participants were in agreement.

The FLOKI community voted in favor of removing 190 billion Floki tokens permanently from circulation. This token reduction process is set to happen in a few days.

