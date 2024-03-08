Ronin Network Alerts Of Pixels Founder's X Account Hack: Watch Out For Fake Airdrops, Scams

Loading... Loading...

The founder of Pixels PIXELS/USD, Luke Barwikowski, has reportedly had his account compromised.

In light of this incident, it's critically important for individuals to refrain from interacting with any forthcoming announcements from this account, as it poses a risk of engaging with potential fake airdrops or similar scams.

Barwikowski didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

The warnings come at a time when phishing and scam attempts are increasingly common, exploiting the excitement around airdrops and new cryptocurrency ventures.

Ronin Network has repeatedly urged the Pixels community to only trust links from the official domain and to refrain from engaging with suspicious emails or signing documents related to airdrops from the project. This advice is crucial for protecting personal information and digital assets from fraudulent actors​​.

Pixels has seen remarkable growth, breaking the 100,000 daily active users mark since its migration to the Ronin blockchain RON/USD, indicating a successful transition and increasing player engagement. The game's monetization model, including a VIP membership offering premium in-game features, has also seen significant uptake, doubling its subscriber count post-migration​​.

The incident underscores the persistent threat of cyberattacks in the cryptocurrency and gaming industries, highlighting the need for ongoing vigilance and cybersecurity awareness among users. As the community rallies to support Barwikowski and the Pixels team, the focus remains on ensuring a safe and secure environment for all players and stakeholders involved in the evolving landscape of web3 gaming.

