'Shiba Inu Killer' Dogwifhat Bites Off Another 33% Gain: This Trader Missed Out On $700 Million In Dog Money

Dogwifhat’s WIF/USD is up another 32% on the day, bringing its weekly rally to 118% and taking the price to its new all-time high levels.

What Happened: Dogwifhat's exceptional surge continues, taking its monthly gains to almost 1,200% and outshining other prominent meme coins such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which reported gains of 112% and 295%, respectively.

Lookonchain data shows a dogwifhat developer selling 350 million WIF for 511 SOL, worth $29,000, within the token's first two days of trading. If he had held the position, the 350 million WIF would be worth $714 million at current prices.

In another transaction, a trader is sitting on profits of $10.9 million by holding on to his dog money since Nov.30.

Why It Matters: Dogwifhat currently holds the third position in the top meme coins by market capitalization, with its price surging past the $2 mark recently, based on Coingecko data.

At its new all-time high of $2.31, the token boasts a valuation of $2.3 billion, joining the exclusive club of tokens with a $2 billion market cap alongside Bonk and Pepe.

Muro, a partner at ByBit and a prominent crypto trader, previously indicated on X that his primary target for Dogwifhat was $2.20.

The next target for Dogwifhat would be the valuation of Pepe PEPE/USD, currently at $3.5 billion. Shiba Inu at $21.9 billion and Dogecoin at $24.5 billion remain out of WIF's grasp, at least for now.

Following a Binance listing, optimistic sentiment is peaking for Dogwifhat.

