'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Confesses, 'I Know Nothing About Bitcoin,' But Is Thankful That He Bought Early

Robert Kiyosaki, the author behind the bestseller ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,‘ advocated for the inclusion of Bitcoin BTC/USD and silver in investment portfolios.

What Happened: In a conversation with Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals Investments, and Charles Goyette, radio host and writer of ‘Red and Blue and Broke All Over,’ Kiyosaki spoke on his channel, ‘The Rich Dad Channel’, about the significance of Bitcoin, gold and silver. The episode aired on January 24.

Kiyosaki, despite confessing his limited knowledge about Bitcoin, expressed confidence in the leading cryptocurrency. “I always say ‘gold, silver, and Bitcoin," he noted, adding, “I know nothing about Bitcoin. I just know some very smart people are in it, and thank God I bought early.”

Earlier, on Jan.11, Kiyosaki also shared news of his acquisition of five additional Bitcoins, an investment exceeding $230,000 at the time of publication. The purchase came with the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) greenlighting of Bitcoin ETFs for trading.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki also emphasized the importance of the forthcoming Bitcoin halving event, urging the public to pay close attention: “A Bitcoin halving is fast approaching. Please pay attention to Bitcoin halving,” he said earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, Kiyosaki shared in an Instagram Reel that he is carrying a debt of $1.2 billion. “If I go bust, the bank goes bust. Not my problem.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $43,427, up 2.79% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

