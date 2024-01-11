'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Fame Robert Kiyosaki Says He's Bought 5 More Bitcoin Amid Spot ETF Approval

Loading... Loading...

Bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki disclosed his purchase of 5 additional Bitcoin BTC/USD on Wednesday, valued at over $230,000 at the time of publishing.

What Happened: Kiyosaki's latest investment comes amidst the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs, with Thursday marked as the commencement of their trading.



After Wednesday’s approval from the SEC, the stage is set for these ETFs to be traded on platforms operated by entities such as NYSE, Cboe Global Markets, and Nasdaq.

Kiyosaki on X posted, “INFLATION or DEFLATION? What if the PhDs at White House, Treasury & Fed put economy into HYPERINFLATION? I hope not…but what if our leaders F’up, the dollar collapses and we have HYPERINFLATION? That’s why I bought 5 more Bitcoin today. What are you going to do? Trust yourself not our leaders. They’re losers with PhDs.”

On the heels of the SEC’s green light, Kiyosaki upgraded his stance on Bitcoin on Monday, adjusting his previous price aim from $120,000 to a $150,000 target for the asset. BITCOIN ETF. Yay. Glad I bought years ago. Bitcoin to $150k soon," he tweeted.

Why It Matters: Last week, Kiyosaki urged the public to stay attuned to Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event. "A Bitcoin halving is fast approaching. Please pay attention to Bitcoin halving.”

Earlier in the month, Kiyosaki revealed a personal financial strategy: despite being in debt of $1.2 billion, he holds an unorthodox view towards the potential consequences. "If I go bust, the bank goes bust. Not my problem," Kiyosaki openly declared in an Instagram Reel.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $46,050.65 up 0.38% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons

