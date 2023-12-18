Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Block And Dumps GBTC Shares Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally

Loading... Loading...

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, notably buying shares of Block Inc SQ and selling Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC units. This move comes amid recent appreciation in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices. The rise in cryptocurrency prices took place after BlackRock filed an amendment with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its spot Bitcoin ET

The Block Inc. Trade

Ark Invest’s decision to buy a substantial amount of shares in Block, a company led by Jack Dorsey, was particularly noteworthy. This move followed Wood’s vocal criticism of a “wildly misleading” short report on Block by Hindenburg Research.

On Monday, Ark purchased 347,692 shares of Block, a provider of financial services and digital payments, through ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. The transaction was valued at $25.7 million. Block shares closed 0.4% lower at $73.88 for the day.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trade

On the same day, Ark also sold 809,441 GBTC units. The trade was made through ARKW and valued at $27.95 million. GBTC closed 1.29% higher at $34.54 on Monday. Last week, Wood dumped millions of dollars worth of GBTC units as the crypto rally lost some of its mojo. She has previously suggested that GBTC’s dominance in the crypto market could come under threat by the approval of a U.S. Bitcoin ETF. It should be noted that Ark itself is awaiting the SEC’s approval to launch a Bitcoin ETF.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest also adjusted its position in Pinterest Inc PINS , buying shares across multiple funds, indicating a growing interest in the social media company.

Editor’s Note: This report was edited to correct an error pertaining to the Block Inc. transaction.

