Bitcoin's Rally Continues, Soars To 43K

Riding high on its trajectory, Bitcoin BTC/USD touched $43K on Tuesday at the time of publication.

Notably, Bitcoin crossed the $40,000 level over the weekend and has continued to trend higher to start the week.

The token has been attaining new heights despite restraint from regulators on the crypto domain, which includes Binance's settlement worth $4.3 billion last month.

The rally comes with the anticipation that the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission will approve a spot in Bitcoin ETF soon.

Several crypto-linked stocks are surging in response to this, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, CleanSpark Inc. CLSK, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA, Riot Platforms Inc RIOT and HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd HIVE.

Yesterday, In a thought-provoking statement, Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong proposed that Bitcoin could be pivotal in extending the influence of Western civilization, particularly in defending the long-term interests of the American dollar.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded higher by 1.75% at $42,726.55 on the last check Tuesday.