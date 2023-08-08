U.S. stocks ended Tuesday in the red, with the Dow Jones falling over 100 points. The Dow traded down 0.45% to 35,314.49 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 13,884.32. The S&P 500 also experienced a decline, dropping 0.42% to 4,499.38.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Rivian Automotive RIVN

Rivian closed the day with a change of 2.14%, settling at $24.8. The stock reached an intraday high of $25.25 and a low of $23.6. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has seen a high of $40.86 and a low of $11.68. The electric vehicle company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.12 billion, surpassing the Street consensus estimate. Rivian’s production and deliveries increased by 50% and 60% respectively, on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The company also raised its full-year production guidance from 50,000 units to 52,000 units.



Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA

Marathon saw its stock rise by 4.31%, closing at $15.72. During the trading session, the stock hit an intraday high of $15.96 and a low of $14.86. Over the past 52 weeks, MARA’s stock has ranged between a high of $19.88 and a low of $3.11.Marathon Digital Holdings reported a net loss of $21.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, a significant improvement from a net loss of $212.6 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenues for the quarter stood at $81.8 million, marking a substantial rise from the $24.9 million recorded in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was attributed to a 314% surge in bitcoin production, despite a 14% drop in average bitcoin prices during the current year period. Marathon’s CEO, Fred Thiel, highlighted the company’s growth in hash rate and improved efficiency during the quarter, emphasizing the record production of 2,926 Bitcoins BTC/USD.

Twilio Inc. TWLO

Twilio’s stock performance for the day showed a decline of 5.18%, closing at $58.4. The stock peaked at an intraday high of $60.1 and dipped to a low of $57.1. Over the past year, TWLO’s stock ranged between a 52-week high of $90.74 and a low of $41. The company reported a 10% year-over-year increase in its second-quarter revenue, amounting to $1.04 billion. This surpassed the consensus estimate. Furthermore, Twilio announced that it had over 304,000 active customer accounts as of June 30, marking an increase from 275,000 year-over-year.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock saw a decrease of 0.70% for the day, closing at $249.7. The stock’s intraday high was $250.92, with a low of $245.01. Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has ranged between a high of $314.67 and a low of $101.81. Recent news highlighted the departure of Tesla’s longtime CFO, Zachary Kirkhorn, after a 13-year tenure at the company. CEO Elon Musk expressed his gratitude for Kirkhorn’s contributions and wished him well for the next stage of his career.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH

Celsius Holdings reported a slight increase of 0.10% in its stock, closing at $143.36. The stock reached an intraday high of $146.59 and a low of $140.18. Over the past year, CELH has seen a high of $157.28 and a low of $78.25. The company reported a record second-quarter revenue of $326 million, marking a 112% increase from $154 million in Q2 2022. North American revenue also saw a significant rise, increasing 114% to $311 million from $145 million in Q2 2022.

