Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Are Secretly Monitoring But Not Talking About Yet

Investors are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks and retail traders have countless methods at their disposal to uncover new information. For some, this may be overwhelming.

Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

The index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors and casual readers should watch them. Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of April 27, 2023.

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA: As one of the largest Bitcoin BTC/USD holders, shares of Marathon Digital Holdings are often volatile due to their relation to the cryptocurrency sector. Shares of Marathon Digital are up on the week, with Bitcoin crossing the $30,000 level several times. The stock is seeing strong interest as it could be a sympathy play to the rise in Bitcoin and the continued challenges being faced by banks in the U.S. Marathon Digital was on the Stock Whisper Index report two weeks ago.

Etao International ETAO: Telehealth company Etao International saw shares surge on Wednesday, with the stock gaining popularity across social media. As reported by Benzinga, the volume for the stock was 16.98 million shares on Wednesday, compared to a 100-day average volume of 734,674 shares. With the stock gaining attention across social media and also from Benzinga users, it could be a stock to keep on your watch list.

First Republic Bank FRC: Another banking stock that has faced pressure in recent weeks is First Republic Bank. Shares of the banking stock are down significantly over the last week, dropping over 50% since reporting quarterly financial results on Monday. The company reported a drop in deposits and plans to cut its workforce, both of which have investors acting with caution. First Republic officials also surprised investors and analysts by saying they would take no questions during its earnings conference call. Shares of the stock have been halted several times throughout the week and are extremely volatile as investors consider potential rescue plans that could prop the stock up and news that could also send shares down further.

Enphase Energy ENPH: Energy company Enphase saw shares decline Wednesday after reporting first-quarter results and second-quarter guidance. Revenue came in lower than estimates from analysts. Guidance for the second quarter also came in weaker than expected, potentially scaring off investors. Several analysts lowered their price targets after the earnings report, but most maintained ratings of Buy or Outperform on the stock going forward.

Mobileye Global Inc MBLY: Autonomous driving company Mobileye was spun off from Intel Corp INTC in 2022. Shares are up since the spinoff and year-to-date. Shares fell significantly on Thursday after the company posted first-quarter financial results. While the company beat estimates from analysts for the first quarter, it slashed its full-year revenue forecast.

