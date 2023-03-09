ñol


Could Government Spy On Your Finances With A Digital Dollar? Congressman Emmer Raises Concerns

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 9, 2023 7:53 PM | 1 min read
Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) has launched a campaign against the Biden administration's efforts to establish a digital dollar, saying it could be employed to collect sensitive financial data of United States citizens.

Emmer, a staunch supporter of the cryptocurrency industry, is backing a bill that would prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Although the Treasury Department has endorsed the development of a digital dollar, officials have said the Fed is still in the research phase of the project.

Speaking at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank in Washington, Emmer said the government's motivation for a CBDC is not just to create a digital dollar but also to sacrifice Americans' right to financial privacy for a surveillance-style digital currency, Coindesk reported.

He warned that the government could easily exploit the CBDC as a tool for surveillance and suppress politically unpopular activities.

“Recent actions from the Biden administration make it clear that they're not only itching to create a digital dollar, but they're willing to trade Americans' right to financial privacy for surveillance-style CBDC," he reportedly said.

He also emphasized that the government could program a CBDC to choke out unpopular activities.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyGovernmentNewsRegulationsPoliticsTop StoriesFederal ReserveMarketsGeneralCentral Bank Digital Currencydigital dollarJoe BidenTom Emmer

