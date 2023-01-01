Edward Snowden Signals Interest In Replacing Elon Musk As Twitter CEO: 'I Take Payment In Bitcoin'

Edward Snowden has expressed an interest in being the CEO of Twitter, going as far as to say he is willing to accept payment in Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: In response to Elon Musk's tweet declaring that the challenge is not in finding a CEO, but in finding one that can keep Twitter alive, Snowden stated, "I take payment in Bitcoin."

Snowden is a former intelligence contractor who became famous in 2013 for leaking classified information from the National Security Agency. His disclosure revealed the massive scope of the U.S. government's surveillance of domestic and international communications.

On Dec.4, Musk polled users on whether whistleblowers Snowden and Julian Assange, the co-founder of WikiLeaks, should be pardoned by the U.S. government.

The poll elicited an extraordinary response in its first hour, with over 560,000 votes cast. An overwhelming majority of respondents — a staggering 80.5% — voted to pardon the two whistleblowers.

After exposing alleged wrongdoings and surveillance by the U.S. military and intelligence through the leaking of confidential and sensitive information, both Assange and Snowden have been living in exile.

Price Action: Apex crypto BTC was trading at $16,693 down 0.35% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons