Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden called out Elon Musk for locking his wife’s Twitter account because she posted a photo of her holding their naked baby.

What Happened: Snowden took to Twitter to share his frustration, saying that his wife Lindsay Mill‘s account “Lsjourney” was locked by the microblogging site for “an ancient baby photo.”

See Also: Edward Snowden Says This App ‘Replaces Things Like Twitter And Instagram’

Snowden also dragged Facebook parent Meta‘s photo and video-sharing app into the conversation, saying that “spineless Instagram” had no problem with the photograph in question.

He tweeted, “Do parents need to worry? Are baby butts, happy bath photos, etc. banworthy now?”

The photograph in question was of Snowden’s wife holding her naked baby. It apparently goes against Twitter’s policies against nudity.

In another tweet, Snowden asked Musk if the image looked like “pornography.”

At the time of writing, Snowden's wife’s account was restored.

Why It’s Important: Twitter users, in the comment section, had diverse views on Snowden’s tweetstorm. Some agreed with him and didn’t find the post banworthy, while others thought the photograph should not have been posted on a public social media account.

A few users also questioned Twitter’s decision to ban the photo by saying that this goes against Musk’s agenda to promote “free speech” on the platform, a top on which he has been fairly vocal.

Twitter’s content moderation policies previously came under scrutiny during the U.S. midterm elections in November 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Edward Snowden On Flying Objects: ‘I Wish It Were Aliens, But It’s Not Aliens’