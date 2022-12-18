If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Former President Donald Trump made headlines when he revealed a non-fungible token collection on Thursday as his “big announcement.” Here’s a look at how much the NFTs are worth today.

What Happened: Trump announced the launch of an NFT collection called Trump Digital Trading Cards. The NFTs came at a price of $99 and could be purchased with Ethereum ETH/USD or a credit card. The collection sold out on Thursday.

While many celebrities and even President Joe Biden mocked the NFT launch, the collection has soared to the top of the NFT rankings on NFT marketplace Opensea.

The NFTs came with a sweepstakes that will offer various rewards like private dinners, cocktail hours, Zoom sessions, and golf with the 45th president. Anyone who bought 45 Donald Trump NFTs was also told they will get to take part in a future gala dinner with the former president.

Here’s a look at how much they are worth now.

Investing $1,000 in Donald Trump NFTs: On Thursday, the 45,000 piece collection went on sale.

For $1,000, a person could have bought 10 of the Donald Trump NFTs.

That same $1,000 investment in Donald Trump NFTs would be worth $5,770.50 today based on a current floor price of 0.4899 ETH for the collection.

This represents a return of 477.1% in two days for anyone who invested in the Donald Trump NFTs.

Time will tell if the NFTs hold their value, but after two days, it's easy to see the strong demand for the NFTs of the former president.

