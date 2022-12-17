Would You Spend $4,500 To Have Dinner With Donald Trump? Here's What Benzinga Followers Said

The former President of the United States launched a non-fungible token collection on Thursday. Trump’s collection of 45,000 NFTs sold out and has generated quite the buzz on social media. Here’s a look at one of the perks that came with buying the NFTs.
What Happened: Former President Donald Trump sold 45,000 NFTs featuring himself on Thursday. The collection was minted on the Polygon MATIC/USD blockchain.
Each NFT came with a cost of $99 and could be purchased with a credit card or with Ethereum ETH/USD.
Among the perks of the NFT mint was each NFT coming with an entry to a sweepstakes sent to the minter’s email address. The website also said that anyone who bought 45 of the NFTs would get a ticket to a gala dinner with Trump.
Other sweepstakes prizes included a Miami dinner with Trump, a group cocktail at Mar-A-Lago, a one-on-one meeting with Trump, one hour of golf with Trump and two friends and a Zoom call with the former president.
Related Link: 'It's Literally Cards Against Humanity,' Kimmel, Fallon, Hamill And More React To Donald Trump NFTs
Benzinga’s Poll: Based on the Trump NFTs release offering a gala dinner with the former president with the purchase of 45, Benzinga used this as one of its weekly poll questions.
Benzinga asked, “Would you spend $4,500 to have dinner with Trump?”
The actual cost if you bought 45 Donald Trump NFTs came in at around $4,455.
Of those that answered, the results were:
Yes: 17.5%
No: 82.5%
While the majority of people answered no to the poll, anyone who did buy 45 of the Donald Trump NFTs is up on their original investment.
A purchase of 45 Donald Trump NFTs at $99 came with a cost of $4,455.
Based on the floor price of the NFTs of 0.16 Ethereum, or around $193 at the time of writing, the investment is now worth $8,687.25.
Follow Benzinga on Twitter for more weekly polls.
Read Next: Updated 2024 Presidential Election Betting Odds, Where Do Trump, Biden, DeSantis Rank?
Photo: Courtesy of Shutterstock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month