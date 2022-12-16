Donald Trump's NFT Collection Sold Out, Rakes In $4.45M In Just 12 Hours

Donald Trump's collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs — all 45,000 of them — have been completely sold out, raking in a whopping $4.45 million.

What Happened: Over 45,000 NFTs were sold out in about 12 hours, resulting in $4.45 million raised at $99 a piece, with nearly 14,000 people purchasing one or more of the online tokens, according to OpenSea data.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

The collection's creators also receive 10% of every sale on secondary markets like OpenSea.

At the time of writing, the total Trump NFT collection had a value of around 460 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $634,508.

NFT INT, the company behind the collection, said on its website that the proceeds of the sale will not be used to fund Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump said on Thursday that he has entered into the world of NFTs and encouraged his supporters to purchase his exclusive Trump Digital Trading Cards, which he described as "very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting."

"Would make a great Christmas gift. Don't Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,213 down 5.80%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Trying To Secure Bail In Bahamas After Being Deemed A Flight Risk