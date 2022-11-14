Tom Brady Twitter Profile Picture Interception: No More Bitcoin Laser Eyes, Could It Be Due To FTX?

One of the greatest football players of all time has been a vocal supporter of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens. With a link to the recent FTX bankruptcy, the NFL player made a social media pivot.

What Happened: NFL superstar Tom Brady is no stranger to the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs. Brady founded an NFT company called Autograph that has worked with the likes of ESPN and DraftKings Inc DKNG. Brady also ownd a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, joining the list of celebrities and athletes who own an asset from the popular collection.

Brady has been a supporter of Bitcoin BTC/USD and on May 10, 2021, changed his profile picture on Twitter to a picture of himself with laser eyes, an item that has been associated with being bullish on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

For more than 550 days, the profile picture with laser eyes was used by Brady on Twitter, where he has 2.9 million followers. On Monday, users pointed out that Brady now has a new profile picture and is no longer utilizing the laser eyes.

Brady had shared his optimism for Bitcoin and was encouraged by the Twitter community before making the profile picture change.

Over the months, Brady has poked fun at his profile picture several times, citing the drop in the price of Bitcoin since he changed his profile picture.

Why It’s Important: The changing of his profile picture comes after FTX, a company Brady was an investor in and brand ambassador for, filed for bankruptcy.

Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen, who recently divorced, were investors in FTX and were both featured in commercials for the cryptocurrency company.

“Tom and Gisele are both legends and they both reached the pinnacle of what they do,” FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said at the time.

With Brady now facing a loss on his investment in FTX and being associated with a company that has faced heavy public backlash, it is possible the NFL quarterback tried to distance himself from the laser eyes and support of the cryptocurrency market at the current time.

Investors who followed Brady’s profile picture change into Bitcoin haven’t fared so well. A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin on May 10, 2021, could have bought 0.01735 BTC, based on a price of $57,269.30 around the time of Brady’s tweet.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $287.35 today, down 71.3% since Brady’s new profile picture.

Brady came out of retirement for the 2022 NFL season as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are 5-5 on the season and are in first place in the NFC South. Brady has a quarterback rating of 54.5 on the season, which is currently the lowest of his career since the stat was first tracked in 2012.

Photo: Steve Jacobson via Shutterstock